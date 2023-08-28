Mange In Dogs: Symptoms And Treatments

It’s not always fleas that result in an itchy dog. Mange is a skin disease that will have your dog scratching up a storm.

The most common form of mange primarily occurs in puppies and is called demodectic mange. All dogs have mites on their skin; however, when puppies are born, their weakened immune systems make them more vulnerable to developing mange when mites are passed to them from their mother.

Mange is preventable and curable, but if your dog does contract it, it’s important to get it treated right away. It always helps to have the best pet insurance on hand to help with the cost.

What Is Mange in Dogs?

Mange can be caused by two types of mites: Sarcoptic and demodectic.

Demodectic mites naturally inhabit a dog’s skin, but cause infections when the mites overpopulate on a dog with a weakened immune system. This form of mange is not contagious to other dogs or humans. Most demodectic mange cases happen in puppies under 12 to 18 months of age.

Sarcoptic mange, also referred to as scabies, is contagious to both dogs and humans. It occurs when a dog comes into contact with the sarcoptes scabiei mite, and it mostly affects stray dogs that aren’t on preventative medication.

According to Dr. Mondrian Contreras, D.V.M., owner and veterinarian at Carol Stream Animal Hospital in Carol Stream, Illinois, dogs living in areas inhabited by large groups of foxes commonly contract scabies. However, it can also spread from dog to dog in packed spaces like puppy mills, animal shelters or boarding facilities.

Although scabies can also be transmitted to humans, the mites can’t properly live on a non-canine host. Instead of the mange progressing as it does on a dog, a human carrier will only experience redness and some itching before the mites abandon ship. It’s still a good idea to head to the doctor if you think you’ve contracted scabies from your dog.

Symptoms and Behaviors of Dogs With Mange

There are many signs to look out for when it comes to spotting mange, including:

Itching/scratching (less common in demodectic mange)

Biting the skin (less common in demodectic mange)

Alopecia (hair loss)

Redness of the skin

Scabs

Skin lesions and ulcerations

Infections

Yellow crusts

Comedones or blackheads (in demodectic mange)

The symptoms will get worse if not treated promptly. Your dog may lose most or all of its hair due to constant biting and scratching. Skin infections may develop, and in severe cases, complications from mange can lead to death. It’s crucial that you take your dog to the vet as soon as you notice any of these signs.

Can Mange be Prevented?

Yes, mange can be prevented if your dog is taking flea or tick-preventative medications. Some of these medications contain isoxazoline, which is effective in preventing mites. Ask your veterinarian which medication they recommend if you’re concerned about your dog contracting mange.

Is Mange in Dogs Covered by Pet Insurance?

Mange is typically covered by most pet insurance policies as long as it’s not a pre-existing condition.

What Are the Stages of Mange in Dogs?

While there aren’t defined stages of mange in dogs, you can tell when it’s in the early stages versus an advanced stage.

Early-stage mange: In the early stages of sarcoptic mange, you’ll notice your dog persistently scratching itself. This may not be the case with demodectic mange. For both though, you may also witness “redness of the skin and a little bit of hair loss,” according to Contreras.

In the early stages of sarcoptic mange, you’ll notice your dog persistently scratching itself. This may not be the case with demodectic mange. For both though, you may also witness “redness of the skin and a little bit of hair loss,” according to Contreras. Advanced-stage mange: In the more advanced stages of mange, the redness and itching will get worse. Hyperkeratosis (severe thickening of the paw pads) may be present, as well as the inflammation of lymph nodes. Your dog may also lose weight and become weak.

“[Dogs with mange] are just rubbing themselves raw because they’re so itchy,” Contreras says, which can result in ulcers, yellow crusts and alopecia. These complications can lead to fatal bacterial and yeast infections if left untreated.

How To Test for Mange in Dogs

The most popular method to test for mange is through a microscopic examination of cells collected from a dog’s skin. If checking for demodectic mange, the vet will look for abnormal numbers of the mite; if there’s an overpopulation of the mite, it will confirm that the dog has demodectic mange.

Diagnosing sarcoptic mange is more difficult, as sarcoptic mites bury themselves beneath a dog’s skin, while demodex mites remain in the hair follicles. A skin scrape test is also performed for sarcoptic mange but the mites may not be visible. In this case, a diagnosis will be made based on the clinical signs.

Treatment Costs for Dogs With Mange

The good news is that both types of mange can be treated. Both are commonly treated by topical or oral medications or sometimes a combination of both. Anti-itch medications may also be prescribed to provide the affected dog with relief.

Your veterinarian may prescribe your dog an oral medication called ivermectin for demodectic mange. However, it’s a powerful drug that is not recommended in herding breeds, as they’re sensitive to the medication. There are other oral medications besides ivermectin that are available.

With sarcoptic mange, it’s important to discard any bedding, blankets or toys that your dog used while infected as it could become reinfected.

Contreras estimates that you can expect to pay $350 to $1,000 on average to treat mange, depending on the severity of the case, diagnosis, treatment and any management of complications. The price may be higher if your dog is also experiencing bacterial or yeast infections and needs separate treatment for that.

Is Mange Common in Senior Dogs?

Mange is most common in puppies and younger dogs. But older dogs with weakened immune systems are also susceptible to contracting mange.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.