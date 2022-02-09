MAN Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of ManpowerGroup Inc (Symbol: MAN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $110.93, changing hands as high as $113.18 per share. ManpowerGroup Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MAN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MAN's low point in its 52 week range is $88.92 per share, with $125.07 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $112.76.

