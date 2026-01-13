MAMO Shares Slip After Securing Initial AI-Enabled Product Commercial Commitments

Markets
January 13, 2026 — 03:31 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Massimo Group (MAMO) shares were trading at $3.5900, down 2.45% or $0.09, after the company announced it has secured initial commercial commitments from third-party customers for a new AI-enabled product category, signalling an important step in its push into emerging technology markets.

Through its subsidiary Massimo Motor Sports, LLC, the company has entered into formal commercial arrangements, including a signed sales contract and related letter of intent with an unaffiliated U.S. customer. These agreements contemplate an initial purchase of up to 5,000 units, with an aggregate contract value of approximately $19.7 million, subject to delivery, fulfillment and regulatory conditions.

On the day of the announcement, MAMO traded weaker despite the milestone update, with the stock opening near the prior close, dipping lower intraday, and ending below key short-term levels. The shares trade on the NasdaqGS.

Trading volume was reflecting increased investor attention following the commercial commitment news. MAMO's 52-week range is approximately $1.84 to $5.39, capturing volatility tied to product expansion efforts and broader market sentiment in the powersports and emerging tech segment.

