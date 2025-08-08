Mammoth Energy (TUSK) Q2 Loss Down 77%

Key Points GAAP loss per share improved significantly to $(0.74) in Q2 2025 from $(3.24) in Q2 2024.

Revenue edged up 2.5% to $16.4 million (GAAP) in Q2 2025, reflecting modest gains as portfolio shifts continue.

Major asset sales and new aviation rentals reshaped the business, but core profitability remains negative, with Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations at ($2.8) million.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) is a diversified energy and infrastructure company focused on sand proppant sales, engineering, fiber, equipment rentals, and accommodation services. In its August 8, 2025 earnings release for Q2, the company reported a GAAP loss per share of $0.74 and GAAP revenue of $16.4 million. Amid ongoing strategic realignment and no published analyst estimates for comparison, the quarter showed progress in streamlining operations and improving liquidity, but profitability and core growth challenges remain central concerns.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP) – Continuing Operations $(0.74) $(3.24) 77.2 % Revenue (GAAP) $16.4 million $16.0 million 2.5 % Adjusted EBITDA $(2.8) million $(164.6) million 98.3 % Revenue – Infrastructure Services (GAAP) $5.4 million $4.5 million 20.0 % Revenue – Natural Sand Proppant Services (GAAP) $5.4 million $4.7 million 14.9%

Company Overview and Recent Focus Areas

Mammoth Energy Services provides a mix of supporting services for energy and infrastructure projects in North America. Its operations span sand proppant sales—specialized sand used in hydraulic fracturing—engineering and fiber construction projects, rental of construction and aviation equipment, lodging for energy workers, and select drilling services.

Recently, Mammoth has restructured to reduce dependence on the volatile oil and gas completion market. It has pivoted toward more stable businesses like recurring rental aviation, engineering, and fiber construction services. The company’s key priorities include maintaining financial flexibility, managing customer concentration risks, and capturing new business from shifts in U.S. infrastructure spending.

Quarter Highlights: Strategic Shifts and Segment Performance

The company executed major portfolio changes in the quarter. The company sold three infrastructure subsidiaries for $108.7 million in April 2025, realizing a gain on businesses purchased for under $10 million back in 2017. This divestment shrank the scale of its infrastructure division but provided meaningful cash. At the same time, Mammoth acquired eight small passenger aircraft to expand its equipment rental segment, which now includes aviation. These planes are fully leased to an external commuter airline, creating a steady, recurring revenue source. The business also exited pressure pumping, selling all hydraulic fracturing equipment for $15 million to minimize exposure to that cyclical market.

The company ended the quarter with $127.3 million in unrestricted cash and $194.8 million in overall liquidity. However, cash decreased in early August, reflecting capital outflows tied to the aviation investment and transaction costs. Capital expenditures totaled $26.9 million—far above prior quarters—almost entirely from the aircraft purchases.

Segment results varied. Infrastructure services, now focused on engineering and fiber construction, posted $5.4 million in revenue (GAAP basis), a 20% increase year-over-year, helped by increased demand for fiber optic installs. Rental services, which now includes aviation, generated $3.1 million in revenue (inclusive of inter-segment revenue), up by nearly three-quarters year-over-year. The average number of rental units surged to 296. Sand proppant sales also rose year-over-year to $5.4 million, with volumes up but average selling price down, leading to margin pressures. Accommodation revenue fell by one-third year-over-year, with average rooms utilized also declining. Drilling services revenue was stable but low at $0.7 million.

Profitability remains a challenge. The adjusted EBITDA loss narrowed dramatically from last year, mostly because prior-year results included a large legal settlement. Still, the company had negative adjusted EBITDA and operating losses. Notably, there were no large one-time charges distorting the period’s results, aside from a reported long-lived asset impairment of $31.7 million.

Looking Ahead: Guidance and Investor Considerations

Management did not provide financial guidance for the quarter or the full fiscal year. There were no targets or outlooks on future revenue, margins, or earnings. The company’s leadership highlighted a focus on capital allocation, investing in new growth, and acquiring “accretive assets” but gave no quantitative details on backlog, new contracts, or major project wins.

TUSK does not currently pay a dividend. Investors will likely monitor capital allocation moves, integration of the expanded rental business, customer concentration risks in the now smaller portfolio, and how well recurring revenues in aviation and infrastructure can offset volatility in legacy oilfield-related segments.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,046%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 181% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 4, 2025

JesterAI is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. All articles published by JesterAI are reviewed by our editorial team, and The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this article. JesterAI cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.