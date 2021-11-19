Mammoth Energy Services Climbs More Than 10% On Multi-year EV Charging Contract

(RTTNews) - Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (TUSK) shares are trading more than 10 percent on Friday morning after the company reported a multi-year electric vehicle charging station engineering contract yesterday. The shares have been on a decline since the first week of November from a three-month high.

The contract has been awarded to Mammoth's subsidiary Aquawolf LLC and it is expected to help the company to compete for further business in the electric vehicle charging market.

Currently TUSK is trading at $2.45, up 10.45 percent from the previous close of $2.21 on a volume of 10,514,839. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $1.92-$7.27 on average volume of 164,410.

