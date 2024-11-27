Mamba Exploration Ltd. Gains Strong Shareholder Support

Mamba Exploration Ltd. (AU:M24) has released an update.
Mamba Exploration Ltd. (ASX: M24) successfully passed all resolutions at their Annual General Meeting, including the election and re-election of directors and ratification of previous share and performance rights issues. The meeting also approved the issuance of incentive options to related parties, reflecting strong shareholder support and potentially impacting future company strategies. This outcome might interest investors looking for stability and strategic growth within the company.
