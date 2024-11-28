Mamba Exploration Director Increases Stake with New Options

Mamba Exploration Ltd. (AU:M24) has released an update.

Mamba Exploration Ltd. announces a significant change in the interest of its director, Felicity Repacholi, who has acquired 1,250,000 unquoted options set to expire in 2026 and another 1,250,000 expiring in 2027. This move, approved at the company’s recent Annual General Meeting, could indicate strategic positioning by the director in the company’s future growth prospects. Such developments often pique investor interest, as they could hint at expected company performance.

