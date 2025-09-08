Mama's Creations, Inc. Q2 Profit Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Mama's Creations, Inc. (MAMA) reported earnings for second quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $1.28 million, or $0.03 per share. This compares with $1.15 million, or $0.03 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.02 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 24.0% to $35.20 million from $28.38 million last year.

Mama's Creations, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.28 Mln. vs. $1.15 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.03 vs. $0.03 last year. -Revenue: $35.20 Mln vs. $28.38 Mln last year.

