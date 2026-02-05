Malibu Boats Turns To Q2 Loss, Revenue Declines

(RTTNews) - Malibu Boats, Inc. (MBUU), a recreational powerboats manufacturer, on Thursday reported a loss for the second quarter as lower sales and higher costs weighed on results.

The company posted a net loss attributable to Malibu Boats of $2.46 million or $0.13 per share for the second quarter, compared with net income of $2.36 million or $0.12 per share in the same period a year earlier. Excluding one-time items, loss was $312,000 or $0.02 per share.

Operating loss was $3.49 million, compared with operating income of $3.18 million a year ago.

Revenue declined to $188.62 million from $200.28 million in the prior-year quarter.

For fiscal year 2026, Malibu anticipates net sales to be flat to down mid-single digits year-over-year.

On Wednesday, Malibu Boats shares gained 1.64% before closing at $34.61.

