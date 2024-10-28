News & Insights

Malibu Boats Introduces New Performance Incentive Plan

Malibu Boats ( (MBUU) ) has provided an update.

At its 2024 annual meeting, Malibu Boats, Inc. introduced the 2024 Performance Incentive Plan, replacing the previous Long-Term Incentive Plan to enhance equity awards among directors, officers, employees, and select advisors. The plan covers up to 1,020,000 shares, with additional shares from expired or unexercised stock options. Stockholders approved this plan, alongside the election of directors, auditor ratification, and executive compensation, marking a strategic shift in Malibu Boats’ approach to incentivizing performance and aligning interests with shareholders.

