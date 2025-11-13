Malibu Boats CFO Bruce Beckman Steps Down; Backs FY26 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Malibu Boats, Inc. (MBUU), a boat manufacturer, Thursday announced that its chief financial officer, Bruce Beckman has resigned from his role, effective November 12. The company also reiterated its guidance for fiscal 2026.

He will be replaced by David Black effective immediately.

Black has served as the company's Vice President, Finance since November 2023, and was the interim finance chief as well from April 2023 to November 2023. Prior to this role, he has served as the company's Corporate Controller from November 2020 to April 2023.

Further, the company continues to expect net sales to be flat to down mid-single digits percentage points, year-over-year, and Adjusted EBITDA margin ranging from 8% to 9%.

In pre-market activity, Malibu Boats shares were trading at $26.40, down 0.53% on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.