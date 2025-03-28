Making sense of trade wars versus traditional trade policy. That’s what we’re discussing with our Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, John Blank.

1. First of all, what’s the basic difference between the two that’s important to understand?

2. So, to be clear, we’re not in a trade war at this point correct?

3. According to the “experts”, the announced import tariffs are designed to deliver a financial sting right away. Do you agree with that and to whom?

4. What role is the International Emergency Economic Powers Act playing in all this?

5. So is it trade policy uncertainty that the stock market and economy are struggling with?

6. How do you see trade policy uncertainty affecting corporate profits?

7. What’s the impact on global growth as you see it?

8. Based on recent U.S. economic data, are we seeing an economic slowdown here?

9. Does economic slowdown translate to recession?

10. With an April 2nd deadline approaching for tariffs to take effect, do you think they’ll actually be imposed?

11. Three more Strong Buy stocks that grabbed your attention include Doximity Inc. DOCS, Arc Resources AETUF and Stifel Financial SF.

Our Chief Equity Strategist & Economist, John Blank, on trade war versus trade policy.

With John, I’m Terry Ruffolo.

