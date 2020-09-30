MakerDAO Adds Chainlink, Compound, Loopring as Collateral Options

The MakerDAO community has voted to add support for a trio of new tokens for the decentralized finance (DeFi) loans that generate DAI stablecoins.

Vaults are now open for deposits of ChainlinkÃ¢ÂÂs LINK, LoopringÃ¢ÂÂs LRC and CompoundÃ¢ÂÂs COMP. Community members pitched proposals to add the tokens this summer and voted for their integration via MakerÃ¢ÂÂs on-chain governance platform this week.

Counting this new crop of collateral options, MakerDAO has added 11 new DAI vault pairs this year. The other tokens, MANA, WBTC, ZRX, KNC, TUSD, PAX, USDC and USDT, were added partly in response to DAI losing its $1 peg, as the extra collateral was meant incentivize collateralizing more DAI to drive its price down.

Related: Market Wrap: Bitcoin Retests $10.8K; Total Value Locked in DeFi Hits $11B

In a recent bid to rectify DAIÃ¢ÂÂs peg instability during DeFiÃ¢ÂÂs yield farming craze, the Maker community voted in a proposal to lower the collateralization requirements for DAIÃ¢ÂÂs primary USDC vault to pump more DAI into the market. Since the proposalÃ¢ÂÂs implementation, DAIÃ¢ÂÂs price has dropped to $1.01.

Speaking to CoinDesk about proposals to keep DAIÃ¢ÂÂs peg steady, MakerDAO founder Rune Christensen said there is Ã¢ÂÂno other option but to onboard more collateral.Ã¢ÂÂ

Currently, USDC is the most popular collateralization option for DAI with 372 million USDC locked.ÃÂ

Read more: Ã¢ÂÂNo Other Option but More CollateralÃ¢ÂÂ: The Short- (and Long-) Term Fixes for DaiÃ¢ÂÂs Broken Peg

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.