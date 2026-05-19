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MMYT

MakeMyTrip Q4 Profit Declines Despite Higher Revenue

May 19, 2026 — 01:15 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - MakeMyTrip Limited (MMYT) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter results with profit declining from last year as higher finance costs offset continued revenue growth.

Revenue rose to $250.1 million in the quarter ended March 31, 2026, from $245.5 million in the same period last year.

Net income attributable to owners of the company fell to $24.2 million from $29.2 million a year earlier. Earnings per share declined to $0.02 from $0.25.

For the full fiscal year 2026, revenue increased to $1.04 billion from $978.3 million, while net income decreased to $51.8 million from $95.1 million.

MMYT is currently trading at $39.47, down $5.46 or 12.15 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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