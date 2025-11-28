MakeMyTrip (MMYT) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

MakeMyTrip (MMYT) closed the most recent trading day at $71.39, moving +1.54% from the previous trading session. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.54%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.61%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.65%.

Shares of the online travel company witnessed a loss of 13.11% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its loss of 1.42%, and the S&P 500's loss of 0.8%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of MakeMyTrip in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.43, showcasing a 10.26% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $313.62 million, showing a 17.3% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.62 per share and revenue of $1.11 billion. These totals would mark changes of +3.85% and +13.49%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for MakeMyTrip. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 29.13% lower. Right now, MakeMyTrip possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, MakeMyTrip is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 43.4. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 12.85.

The Internet - Delivery Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 168, finds itself in the bottom 32% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

