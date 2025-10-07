Make the Most of Your Cash and Credit Cards

In this podcast, Motley Fool personal finance expert Robert Brokamp speaks with Brendan Byrnes, managing director of Motley Fool Money, about how to find the highest yields for your cash and how to choose the best credit card for your situation.

Also in this week's episode:

A recent report confirms that we're in a "no-fire, no-hire" job market.

A study puts popular AI tools to an estate planning test. Which came out on top?

Just in time for Halloween season, the S&P 500 has reached a spooky level. How has the classic 60/40 portfolio performed when the market is so richly valued?

has reached a spooky level. How has the classic 60/40 portfolio performed when the market is so richly valued? The government shutdown demonstrates (once again) that everyone should have an emergency fund.

A full transcript is below.

This podcast was recorded on Oct. 04, 2025.

Robert Brokamp: How to make the most of your cash in a rate-cutting world and the no-fire, no-hire job market. All that and more on the Saturday Personal Finance edition of Motley Fool Money. I'm Robert Brokamp. This week, I speak with Motley Fool Money Managing Director Brendan Byrnes about his tips for finding the best savings accounts, CDs, and credit cards as the Federal Reserve begins lowering interest rates. But first, let's talk about what happened last week in Money. On Wednesday, payroll processing firm, ADP, announced that private payroll shrink by a seasonally adjusted 32,000 in September, the biggest monthly drop since March of 2023, and a surprise versus economists expectations for a 45,000 gain. August was also sharply revised down from a previous reported 54,000 gain to 3,000 loss, reinforcing other evidence that the job market is slowing down. Despite the weakness in the job market, the unemployment rate is still low at 4.3%. This could be happening because the supply of workers is shrinking due to people leaving the workforce and lower immigration, and layoffs are also still low, although that is little solace to the people who do get let go. Experts are calling this a low-fire, low-hire job market. Companies are mostly keeping the workers they have, but not expanding their payrolls. As Nicole Bachaud, the Labor Economist at ZipRecruiter said in a recent interview with TheStreet.com, "We're seeing employers pulling back on hiring, slowing down growth in order to cut costs as they're seeing tariffs eat into the bottom lines more and more, and trying to figure out how the changes to all these different policies and macroeconomic conditions are going to continue to impact their business moving forward." Moving on to our second item, these days, you can use AI in all kinds of ways, including getting help with your personal finances. But is AI up to the task? That's the question asked in a recent study by EncorEstate Plans, a estate planning software company.

The study asked the most popular AI tools 46 common estate planning questions. The top performing LLM was Claude, which earned a grade of A or B on 69% of the questions asked. Slightly more than a third were assessed to be completely correct. Perplexity came in a close second, but ChatGPT performed much worse, almost half of its answers earned a grade of D or F. Speaking from personal experience, I can say that AI tools get a lot of things right when it comes to financial information, but a lot of it is often outdated or just plain inaccurate. At least for now, I wouldn't replace a financial planner, estate planning attorney, or tax pro with AI. Now for the number of the week, which is 666. No, it's not because it's Halloween season. As Bloomberg columnist Jonathan Authers pointed out in an article this week, "The low for the S&P 500 during the great recession was 666, reached on March 6, 2009. Recently, the S&P 500 surpassed 6,666, a tenfold increase, but that doesn't include dividends and their reinvestment. On a total return basis, the S&P 500 is up 1,240% since March of 2009. One of the most popular ways to invest in the S&P 500 is the SPDR S&B 500 ETF, often called the Spy because its ticker is SPY. As [inaudible] Denny of your Denny research pointed out this week, "The share price of the Spy recently reached 666." Is it a bad omen? Well, your Denny thinks that the S&P 500 will end the year at 6,800, but as the market hits all-time highs, valuation measures are likewise rising. The cyclically adjusted price to earnings ratio, otherwise known as the CAPE paid famous by Nobel Prize winning economist Robert Shiller now exceeds 40 for only the second time in history. The only other time being during the dot-com bubble. The Warren Buffett indicator, which compares the stock market's total value to the US economy's GDP is over 200%, a level only seen once before in 2021, and a level that Buffett once said is, "Playing with fire." It's well above the 150% level reached during the dot-com peak. What should you do? Well, perhaps nothing, especially if you have a high risk tolerance and have a timeline that is a decade or more, but if you're a more conservative investor or maybe you're near or in retirement, it might make sense to do some rebalancing into lower risk assets. Mark Hulbert of MarketWatch recently took a look at how a portfolio of 60% stocks and 40% bonds has performed historically when the market is at valuation similar to today's. His conclusion, "In the past, when the market was overvalued, as it is now, a 60/40 portfolio almost always beat the S&P 500 over the subsequent decade." One place to find safety is in higher yielding case, which is what we'll talk about next when Motley Fool Money continues.

You're listening to Motley Fool Money, the podcast, but there's another Motley Fool Money, and that is a website found at Fool.com/Money, and it's dedicated to helping people choose the best bank accounts, brokers, credit cards, loans, and more. The managing director of that Motley Fool Money is Brendan Byrnes, who joins us today to discuss how a new rate-cutting cycle from the Federal Reserve will affect your finances and what you can do about it. Brendan, welcome to the show.

Brendan Byrnes: It's great to be here. Thanks for having me.

Robert Brokamp: The Federal Reserve cut rates once in September, suggests that two more may happen this year, maybe another next year. The abscess market is actually predicting there'll be even more cuts. Presumably, that means rates from all kinds of banking products are going to go down. What reacts most quickly? Are there types of rates that are maybe a little stickier, takes them a little longer for them to react to the Federal Reserve if they react at all?

Brendan Byrnes: Sure. Obviously, I think the stickiest is going to be a CD account that you've already opened or thinking about opening right now. Of course, that's the benefit of CD accounts and that you're locking in that rate. There are some drawbacks in that you lose flexibility, of course, in when you can withdraw that money, but that is on paper, going to be the stickiest. Outside of that, when we talk about things like high-yeld savings accounts, new CD accounts, those are going to vary in reaction to Fed cuts, but directionally, they are going to come down. A component certainly is the Fed funds rate, which has been cut and probably will be more in the future, as you said, but it's not everything. Those banks price those APIs according to things like competition or internal funding goals. In general, you'll see them come down, but maybe not one to one and maybe at different timeframes before, during, or after a Fed rate cut. As for things like the cash in your brokerage account, if it's sitting there in a low-yield sweep, that'll react more slowly. You should probably move your money out of a low-yield sweep, but we can talk more about that later. If it's more in a money market fund account, it'll react pretty quickly. Things like credit cards, keylocks move pretty quickly as a large portion of them are linked to the prime rate. Then you get to things like 30-year mortgages, which, of course, are extremely hard to predict. I think a lot of people think, "The Fed's cutting interest rates. That means mortgage rates are going to come down, right?" The answer is, maybe, but also maybe not. That's because while that can be one piece of the pie, there are a lot of factors that go into 30-year mortgage rates, things like inflation, growth expectations, etc. While it can help, don't just expect that because we had a Fed rate cut, we might have a few more in the future, that you're going to get a low refi rate in the future. It could happen, but I wouldn't necessarily bank on it just because there's so many factors there.

Robert Brokamp: It's only been two weeks since that first cut, but actually, mortgage rates have moved up since then, so we'll see what happens. But generally speaking, we probably should expect rates in general to go down, which is great if you want to borrow money, less great if you're trying to save money. What are some tips for finding the best high-yield savings accounts, CDs, and credit cards nowadays?

Brendan Byrnes: I have to plug the website, Fool.com/Money, as you mentioned earlier, I think we have a great listing, great resources of products there, but more generally, let's talk about cash instruments first. You should be earning minimum 3% right now on your cash, at least in October 2025. You can earn even more, but I would say that is the minimum amount. If you're earning less than 3% on your cash, I think it's time to take action. There are a lot of really good high-yield savings accounts out there often around 3.5% right now or even higher. One tip here: You may want to look toward a financial institution that has a track record of keeping their APIs high on these accounts. A lot of times, what we'll see is some teaser rates come out, and they'll offer an above-market rate for a couple of months, and then they'll slash it and cut it in half or even more. If you don't want to have to babysit your account, if you don't want to have to pay attention all the time, consider a very well-established financial institution with a track record of keeping rates high. I'm talking about, like an Amex, a Capital One savings account. Discover has a really good savings account, so that's something to look for. CDs look for CD rates pretty much across durations that are around 4% or higher right now. You can find a CD rate, generally, no matter what duration you're looking at at that rate or higher, and you can create a ladder with different accounts at around 4% or higher in general, if you'd like. Then credit cards right now, what should you look for? Three big factors. One, what's your credit score? In general, if your credit score is above 670 or so, then you have a pretty good chance of getting approved for some of the better credit cards. Assuming that's the case, then you want to take a look at one, what do you spend money on, and two, how much effort do you want to put into really accumulating rewards in the credit card space? If you're someone that wants more of a set-it-and-forget-it option, think about a flat rate, 2% credit card. There's some really good options out there. You don't have to think about it much. If you're a traveler, if you want to put a little bit more effort in, then look for a card that maybe it has a $95 annual fee if you're a traveler, but you can justify that. Maybe it's even higher, and you can justify that based on your spending habits. Or if you prefer to stick in the cashback space and want to put in maybe a little bit of effort to get even higher rewards than just a flat rate, there are some cards that have rotating categories that can go up to as high as 5%, 6% that you should investigate. We have a lot of really good options on our website there, too.

Robert Brokamp: Credit card rates have come down a bit from their peak a year ago, but the average rate is still above 20%. If you go back to 2022, the average rate was below 15%, then the Fed began raising rates. Some people will blame today's high rates on the Federal Reserve, but you can go back to periods when the Fed funds rate was at similar levels or even higher and the average credit card interest rate back then was between 14% and 16%. Why are credit card rates so much higher today?

Brendan Byrnes: You can't blame it all on the Fed. If you look at it at a very high level and somewhat simplifying things, there are really two main things that go into credit card APRs, and that is the prime rate, which certainly the Fed funds rate can affect. It's usually a Fed funds rate plus 3% for a lot of institutions. Then the other piece of the equation is the margin, and that's the margin that the financial institution needs in order to compensate for the risk that they're taking on with credit card loans. That's where they get their profit, etc. What you're calling out is a growth in that margin when it comes above the Fed funds rate even more than you would expect with APRs sitting at high levels, and that margin part of the equation is at historically high levels. There are a few reasons for that. One, credit card issuers are pricing in more risk and/or more profit there, and they seemed to mostly be able to get away with that and still acquire customers. Maybe customers are a little less sensitive on the APR side these days, and they feel like they can raise that, or they feel like they need to raise that to account for risk. Then there's also a little bit of a dynamic here with regulation, and we have seen some regulation come through that makes it harder to adjust APRs toward certain people on the back end according to their spending habits, etc. What that can lead to is a little bit more margin on that APR baked in upfront, and it's another reason you see some of those higher rates.

Robert Brokamp: If you have a high rate card, of course, you might want to look for one with a lower rate. But besides the rate, I think these days, people often choose credit cards based on the rewards they offer. Any interesting trends or developments in the reward space over the past year or so?

Brendan Byrnes: One of the biggest one is what we'll call the premium credit card wars right now or changes in this space really heating up. These Uber elite credit cards from Amex, Chase. Citi just Introduced one, etc. But you see higher annual fees to the point where some of these cards are now charging nearly $900 per year, just to hold the card, which is crazy, but I will tell you that can make sense for certain people. It is certainly not going to be everyone, but a few things to look for as to whether that might make sense for you. One, you're a frequent traveler. You pretty much have to be to be able to justify the perks there. Two, with these annual fee increases this year, what we're seeing is a lot of the benefits are going more toward credit systems. A merchant might give you a $200 credit if you use credit card and spend money there, a $300 credit, etc. There are a lot more of those now. For someone interested in these cards, really take a hard look at which merchants are offering those credits. For some people, you might be like, "Wow. I'm spending money at a lot of these. I can cover the annual fee just in these credits, and then the travel perks and the benefits are just a cherry on top." But it's going to be very individual to each person. These cards are the ones also that cover things like lounge access, which I know there have been a lot of complaints lately about lounges being overcrowded and them not feeling very premium anymore. I think these higher annual fees are probably going to push more people out of these cards, so maybe it helps a little bit with that lounge access, but I wouldn't expect a massive improvement either way.

Robert Brokamp: You have spent years researching and writing about pretty much almost any topic related to personal finances. What are some tips, tricks, or maybe misconceptions that you wish more people knew about?

Brendan Byrnes: I want to start with money market funds because I know this audience is a lot of investors and a lot of people with brokerage accounts. We were talking about cash management earlier. One of my favorite recommendations is money market funds within your brokerage account. Some of these, you can change your default cash position to a money market fund, or you can just purchase the money market fund within your brokerage. These tend to be really great tools, one, because they're convenient. You have your cash now sitting in your brokerage account, and when you're ready to invest, it's very easy just to move that money and buy stocks, buy index funds, ETFs, etc., from your cash position. Two, they tend to have high yields if you choose a really good money market fund. Then one underrated aspect of them is state and local tax breaks if these money market funds have a high percentage of their underlying funds in treasuries, which many of them do. If you live in a high tax state, say you're California, New York, etc., these can really be meaningful for your cash position and for reducing your state and local tax burden. You want to look for a money market fund that has a high percentage of treasuries, and some other government securities also apply for what you're going to get tax breaks on. That's a really nice benefit of these money market funds. I will say that they are not directly FDIC insured, so take that into account. High-yield savings account CDs tend to be FDIC insured. These are not, but often they do have a lot of their mixes, underlying treasuries or government securities, so if something goes wrong with those, then we're probably in bigger trouble, anyway. [laughs]

Robert Brokamp: Just to distinguish, those are money market funds. There are money accounts which are offered by banks at FDIC insured, but you're not going to get anywhere near the yields on the accounts as you do the funds.

Brendan Byrnes: That's right. That's a great callout. Another tip for a lot of people, but not everyone is to avoid debit cards and use credit cards instead. This one comes with a massive caveat, which is, if you're not able to control your spending, then debit cards are a great option for that. They're only going to let you spend what you have. It's not worth going into credit card debt just to get rewards or benefit of credit cards. If you're even slightly on the fence about, can I control my spending, stick with debit cards, but if you're able to do that and effectively use credit cards like a debit card and pay off your balance each month, then credit cards are generally the better way to go for three primary reasons. One, they're going to offer better fraud protection than debit cards. Two, credit cards are a great way to build and maintain your credit score, which has, as we know, a lot of impacts across your financial life. Three, rewards. You tend to get low rewards or no rewards with debit cards with credit cards. It could be super meaningful, hundreds, even thousands of dollars per year if you spend a lot of money, if you optimize your credit cards in a way that can drive that kind of money. I know a lot of people use debit cards. The mix of using debit cards versus credit cards is roughly the same. It's about 30% or so on each. I know some Americans are not going to qualify for some of the better credit cards, but if you can, and if you keep your spending in check, credit cards are the way to go for those reasons. One final one is we talk a lot about optimizing your money via cash accounts, investing, etc. One of the biggest things I think that tends to fly under the radar is people in general should always look to optimize and raise their income, too. If you're still working, that could mean asking for a raise, trying to figure out how to get paid more. There was a study that came out a few years ago that said 70% of people who ask for a raise wind up getting one. I don't know if I'm fully buying that. I didn't look at the methodology, but the point is, it's probably more likely than you think if you're doing a good job at your role, and then your compensation compounds on top of that you tend to get raises on top of that higher level. That's something to pay attention to.

If you're retired, things like timing Social Security, timing withdrawals, etc., that can help with your income, as well. Which brings me to my last one, which is a bonus one somewhat related to what I just said. Don't be afraid to ask for things. I think a lot of people feel that these financial institutions, there's no negotiating. Everything is set in stone, but I'm here to tell you that's not necessarily the case. Don't be afraid to get on the phone, call up your financial institution. Maybe you're thinking about downgrading your card because it has an annual fee. If you call them, there's a chance that they say, "Hey, we'll give you a statement credit to offset that." Or if you want to lower APR, you could ask for that. If you want a credit limit increase, you can ask for that. If you want to waive some fees, you could ask for that. It doesn't necessarily mean that they will say yes, but I do think that they will say yes more often than people think because they pay a lot of money to acquire new customers, and they would rather try to keep you around than have to go out and to acquire new ones. That's just one where it could go a long way just by asking for something, and that's something people don't always realize.

Robert Brokamp: Well, Brendan, this has been very educational. Thank you for joining us.

Brendan Byrnes: Thanks for having me.

Robert Brokamp: If you'd like to learn more from Brendan and the rest of the team at the other Motley Fool Money, visit Fool.com/Money.

It's time to get it done, Fools. This week, I'm going to encourage you to follow one of the most boring but still important pieces of financial advice, and that is to build up an emergency fund that can cover your expenses for at least six months. I'll start with little story here. When I was in high school, I thought I grew up to be a priest or a helicopter pilot for the Coast Guard. I applied to the Immaculate Heart of Mary Seminary in Winona, Minnesota, and the US Coast Guard Academy in Connecticut getting accepted to both. I decided to attend the former, and while I obviously chose to become a fool instead of a priest, I have often wondered what my life would have been like in the Coast Guard. I figured it would have been a steady job with predictable pay, good benefits, and a pension and retirement. That is until the age of government shutdowns. Many service members in the Coast Guard are among the federal employees who may not get paid, depending on how long the shutdown lasts. Some employees will be furloughed. During the 2008-2009 shutdown, many families of service members had to turn to food pantries. The bottom line here is that everyone should be prepared for an unexpected and unpleasant financial surprise. Could be a loss of income, government shutdown, a layoff, an employer that goes under an illness or accident that leaves you unable to earn an income, or the surprise could come in the form of a big expense, a home repair, a car accident, a hospital bill. Now is a great time to build up the safer side of your personal finances.

As I often say, be a long-term optimist but a short-term pessimist. Hope for the best, but be prepared for worse. That's the show. As always, people on the program may have interest in the investments they talk about, and the Motley Fool may have formal recommendations for or against, so don't buy or sell investments based solely on what you hear. All personal finance content follows Motley Fool editorial guidelines, and it's not approved by advertisers. Advertisements are sponsored content and are provided for informational purposes only. To see our Fool advertising disclosure, please check out our show notes. I'm Robert Brokamp. Fool on, everybody.

