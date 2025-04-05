Make Money With AI — 5 Resources To Learn How

Learning how to use AI-powered tools effectively can help you make more money at your current job by becoming more valuable. You can also use these tools to bring in cash on the side.

I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: Here’s How I Use ChatGPT To Make a Lot of Money

According to Resume Now, 48% of employees want AI training for their jobs, as many are worried about the potential impact of the new tools that have been coming out. The 2025 AI Disruption Report revealed that 89% of workers have concerns about their job security, with 43% noting that they know someone who has lost a job due to AI. The report found that employees are interested in learning about how AI impacts their roles.

Here are five different resources to learn how to use AI to make money if you want to increase your income at work or look into side hustles.

1. Courses on Udemy or Coursera

“Participants can start their AI education through Coursera alongside Udemy as foundation-building AI platforms,” said Hone John Tito, co-founder of Game Host Bros. He pointed out that the most popular introductory course for AI is AI For Everyone by Andrew Ng because it teaches you how to implement AI-powered techniques in practical settings.

You’ll want to take some time to explore the courses offered on these platforms by reading the reviews to see which would be most beneficial to your current situation. Ensure that you take a course that’s catered towards your industry so you can stay informed of the technology’s impact.

2. LinkedIn Learning AI Tutorials

Mindgard’s chief marketing officer and AI security advocate Fergal Glynn shared that he has worked with many successful professionals who use LinkedIn Learning’s AI tutorials. He added, “They’re perfect for upskilling in AI through structured, beginner-to-advanced courses.”

Glynn pointed out that these courses include tutorials on topics like automating reports or analyzing data, and tips on how AI can be used in actual work environments. If you want to make more money in your current role, you’ll want to start by learning about the basics of AI, and then look into specific courses that apply to your field.

3. AI Communities

“The process of learning AI for business revenue generation requires dual attention to practical experience alongside membership in thriving AI communities,” remarked Tito. He noted that he has learned from forums, Slack groups and virtual meetups.

Glynn elaborated that you can enhance your AI skills by joining AI-focused Reddit communities or LinkedIn groups because members of such communities often share free resources and income-generating tips. Since AI-powered tools are rapidly evolving, you’ll want to be around others who have embraced them so that you can stay ahead of the curve.

4. Prompt Chatbots To Help You

You can directly prompt a chatbot to explain how to make money with AI. If you want to get better at using AI-based tools, the best place to start is with chatbots so you can see how easy it can be to get the help you want.

Here are a few prompts worth testing out on ChatGPT to learn about making more money at your day job and outside of it:

I work as a [insert job]. How can I use AI to make my job easier?

I work as a [insert job]. How are people in my field using AI to make extra money?

What are different ways to make money with a side hustle with [insert your skill]?

Analyze the best ways to monetize [insert your skillset] based on current market trends.

I need help streamlining [insert specific tasks] to become more productive at my job.

What are popular AI-powered tools for [insert your job title/role]?

Once you play around with a platform like ChatGPT, you’ll discover that using AI to make your job easier or to simplify tasks is much more accessible than you realized. You can try different prompts based on your job and what you want to improve.

5. Test Out Different Tools

The experts noted that there’s no substitution for real-world applications since AI-powered tools are rapidly changing. While education helps, you’ll want to start experimenting with the various platforms to see if you can operate them independently. Here are a few suggestions for doing so:

Use AI-powered chatbots to speed up content creation or research on a topic.

See if AI can improve a task for you and make your job easier. For example, test Grammarly to see if it can improve your writing, emails and overall communication.

Try out Tidio AI to outsource customer service if this is part of your job.

Use OpusClip to make viral videos from one of your clips.

Glynn believes Canva is the best platform to use AI-powered tools directly because you can make sellable graphics. You can also use Jasper.ai for free templates for writing projects. The goal is to experiment with popular AI tools to see how you can make money based on your skillset and current industry. The tools that you test out will depend on the type of work you do. If you’re ever feeling stuck, you can prompt a chatbot to provide a list of tools you should try.

