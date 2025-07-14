Bitcoin Magazine



Make Bitcoin Mining Decentralized Again

Home mining is back. An opportunity not experienced since 2011 in Bitcoin, hobbyists are once again able to mine at home with consumer hardware. How? As it turns out not, everything is about return on investment. The home mining revolution, led by Bitaxe, a small hobbyist home mining device, hopes to create a whole new generation of Bitcoiners while disrupting Big Mining — by introducing them to a long-lost art of hobbyist mining. Here’s a big picture overview of this emerging market, from the biggest sellers to the cutting edge.



Once upon a time, in the age of Satoshi, anyone lucky or savvy enough to know about Bitcoin could just push a button on their home computer and start mining Bitcoin. (Back when 1 BTC was far less than 122,000 dollars.) The hobbyist days of mining existed because the coins were barely a dollar each. Miners would get 50 BTC per block and chuckle about it, not realizing how it would change their lives.

That experience was lost as the world began discovering Bitcoin. By the time the price reached $1,000, hobbyist mining was history. It was a profession now, with real capital investment, undeniable electricity bills and hilarious overheating problems. Over the next decade, many of those professional miners turned the art into an industry. Today warehouses of cutting-edge computers known as ASICs (application-specific integrated circuit), custom-made computers built to do one thing — mine bitcoin — line up one after another like soldiers, suited up and ready for the mines., sSometimes they’re submerged in liquid cooling, other times connected to complex ventilation systems, as they turn energy and fiat into heat and bitcoin.

While the professionalization of Bitcoin mining has made the network world-renowned and arguably indestructible, something was lost along the way: retail interest. One of the first questions people new to Bitcoin ask is, “How do I mine it?” The answer for too long has been, “Don’t bother, it’s too expensive, too competitive.” But thanks to Skot, founder of the Bitaxe open source movement, and other Bitcoin hardware nerds who are exploring the retail applications of home mining, a new market is emerging, bringing back an old way to fall down the Bitcoin rabbit hole.

The Bitaxe

“I started Bitaxe to make a solar-powered miner, a day miner, to run off a solar panel’s DC output. No suitable open source miners existed, and Bitmain controlled the industry with no documentation or anything to use these chips,” Skot told Bitcoin Magazine about why he decided to spend his time backward-engineering Bitmain mining chips and open source the design.

“I quickly found there wasn’t anything suitable. There wasn’t anything open source that I could take and modify really easily to do this,” he added. “There hasn’t been for a decade.”

The Bitaxe movement now has more than 4,000 members and has spawned a small industry of manufacturers who salvage old Bitcoin miners, script the expensive ASIC chips that can only really be produced in multibillion-dollar chip manufacturing facilities, and rewire them to work with consumer-shelf hardware for retail use. Reseller companies market and distribute the products throughout the world to Bitcoiners and hobbyist miners.



Professional hardware made by Bitmain and WhatsMiner are designed to be the most powerful machines per energy cost — aka be able to produce the highest hashrate per energy input — the design goal of this machine is return on investment. The cheaper the electricity, the more efficient the chip, and the more profitable the venture. The value of these machines is thus judged purely on how much fiat-denominated profit is left at the end of the mining cycle, but there are other ways to judge the value of a mining machine.



One of the benefits is education. Small miners like the Bitaxe serve as a gateway drug to Bitcoin, where new users can get familiar with the technology and how mining works; they can even learn to use Bitcoin wallets and start accumulating satoshis. The heat produced by these miners, while in many cases a byproduct to be managed, can benefit home users in particular who have to pay heating bills anyway to keep their home at a comfortable temperature. Finally, industrial-grade mining pools distribute rewards based on hash profitability in the short term, distributing block rewards as a whole per hash contributors to that block; this is essential to financing the hardware and high energy costs at scale. Home miners, on the other hand, have a native advantage: They can gamble with their hashrate, and hope to get lucky trying to mine a block alone on the off chance that by mining a block alone, they get a massive payday. In short, home miners have a lower time preference than industrial miners, and that unlocks a niche and unique set of opportunities.

According to Skot, over 75,000 Bitxes have probably hit the consumer market today. Public_Pool, which Skot told Bitcoin Magazine is likely the biggest manufacturer of Bitaxes, corroborated this number. (Nobody knows, since the project is open source and made and distributed across the world, with no centralized entity to report sales.)

Matt Howard co-founder of Solo Satoshi, an increasingly popular Bitaxe and home miner reseller, told Bitcoin Magazine that in the last 12 months they alone have sold about 15,000 Bitaxes, and they believe the trend is growing. Public Pool added that the NerdQaxes, a new FOSS version of the Bitaxe with more hashing power than its predecessor, is also starting to gain popularity “due to having more chips and hashrate”, suggesting that hobbyist consumers are starting to upgrade and reinvest in home mining.

“The Bitaxe trend is dying while NerdAxeQ++ and other brand home miners are beginning to boom.” echoed Rick from Cryptocloaks a company known in the Bitcoin space for their 3D printed swag, who also sell home mining hardware.

Companies like Solo Satoshi have a strong focus on customer service and provide limited liability insurance on the devices. “I don’t know how many other official resellers do it. But it’s a cost that just has to be paid because in the end we are selling retail electronic consumer products.” Solo Satoshi can limited liability insurance because they can audit the software and hardware involved in the device — they know what they are selling — but that is not the case with all home mining devices entering the market.



Skot also touched on the subject, emphasizing the importance of making sure your devices are open source, cautioning consumers about closed source devices coming out of Chinese manufacturers, who cut corners to expand their margins but put consumers at risk.

3D Printed Swag

When it comes to 3D printing, the Bitaxes also have a significant fan base, Cryptocloaks produces 3D-printed cases of all shapes and sizes, turning the small miners into centerpieces in the homes of their owners; examples include the V8 Bitaxe engine and the Skull of Satoshi case, and many others can be found in 3D design websites like Printables.

Heatbit: Heater, Air Filter and Bitcoin miner

Taking the hobbyist aspect of home mining a step further, American company Heabit has spent the past five years creating a miner that not only looks great in your home, but can heat it and clean its air — and quietly produce bitcoin while it does it.



“We built the Heatbit Trio, announced in 2022, launched in 2023, and it won the CES Innovation Award. It’s safe, quiet, and performs like a premium heater with a HEPA filter,” Siranush Sharoyan, head of product, told Bitcoin Magazine about their 2024 best-selling product.

Unlike the Bitaxes family of home mining hardware, the Heatbit devices are much bigger and designed to hide all the cypherpunk magic that makes up the product. They are clearly made for a more casual consumer market looking for utility and style, competing with other kinds of home heaters not integrated into the home’s HVAC system. They also pack a punch: At upward of 13 TH/s and 400W, the Trio alone is contributing as much as ten times the hash power of the Bitaxe Gamma. Their latest model, the Maxi, takes the product to another level, reaching as much as 39 TH/s per 1200W.



The Heatbits also offer advanced settings, letting users control which pool they mine to, allowing them to choose how to play their part in the Bitcoin network. While the devices are currently closed source, at the Bitcoin 2025 conference in Vegas, Heabit announced that they will be open sourcing the design of their mining board by Q4 of this year, both hardware and software, and the custom hash boards and the control board that drives the miner.



“We want our customers to be able to verify what their miners are doing. We also want devs, plebs, and creators to be able to take what we’ve built and take it further,” Sharoyan noted.

The Mining Pools

When it comes to consumer choice in retail mining, choosing the right pool or lack thereof makes a big difference. Most industrial or large-scale miners prefer the FPPS pool model (full pay per share), as it pays miners per hash contributed to the pool regardless of whether the hash mined a block successfully or not. This allows miners to mitigate the volatility inherent in Bitcoin mining, letting them survive long periods of poor luck (no blocks mined) by offloading that risk to the mining pool. The unfortunate consequence of this model is that, while it has helped grow the total hashing power significantly by making the hardware easier to finance, it has also had a terrible impact on the classic mining pool. It turns out that this volatility risk may be too big a burden.

Mechanic, “Chief Boiling Officer” at Ocean mining pool, goes into more depth on the increase in mining pool centralization and its risks in his article “Are mining Pools Becoming A Problem?” Sharoyan echoed that concern and pointed out that, “two of the biggest pools have 60% of the market,” emphasizing how pool dominance centralizes transaction selection. Deeper analysis by VNPRC, an engineer working on a new paradigm of mining pools called Hash Pool, shows that “80% of blocks are mined by four large pools. 47% of mining rewards by hashrate are flowing to the same custodian. And 37% of hashrate is mining on the same block templates.”

The good news is that home mining is opening a new market for mining pool innovation, primarily because retail miners have a much stronger tolerance for price fluctuations. Retail can stomach long bouts of poor luck, since mining is not their main source of income and since they can afford to pay higher electricity prices to mine — especially if they can use the heat productively, stack sats with a high degree of privacy, learn more about the technology, or even take a chance at winning a solo block.



Solo mining was mostly a phenomenon that many had written off as statistically impossible, but as recently as August of 2024 a solo miner found a block, cashing in about 3.275 BTC or $200,000 worth of bitcoin at the time. According to Protos, 12 other blocks were found by solo miners that year.

“Bitaxe enabled home mining with low costs — $2.50/month… People were then able to mine Bitcoin at home again and potentially be profitable or actually hit an entire block and claim the block reward for themselves,” Matt noted about retail’s nuanced interest in home mining. He added that, “The trend is growing with a self-fulfilling prophecy: someone finds a block, hype spreads, more people buy miners, increasing home hashrate.”



“As far as we know, Bitaxe has solved two blocks… So that’s rad, and proves that it can work. Also, someone got, you know, 3.125 bitcoin,” added Skot. “Good for them.”

This luck factor is something retail seems to find very interesting, and so does the Bitcoin developer community, which is starting to experiment with new models of mining pools. Parasite pool, for example, while run by anonymous developers likely out of an abundance of caution out of concern. Their specific pitch takes the middle ground between solo mining and FPPS, offering the lucky miner who finds the block a whole bitcoin as a reward while distributing the other 2.125 BTC to the rest of the miners in the pool. The model could provide a very sticky set of incentives for retail, paying them out a steady drip of sats, with improved chances of getting a whole coin, Satoshi willing.

On the cutting edge of this growing market are Hash Pools, a project which combines multiple cutting-edge technologies such as Cashu and Lightning to unlock better privacy for miners, lower fees, smaller payouts and potentially bigger and more decentralized mining pools.

In conclusion, the home mining niche is growing fast, has inspired a new wave of innovation on both hardware and software mining pool technology and with luck and the right support could bring control over the security of the Bitcoin network to its primary benefactors, the Bitcoin users.

This post Make Bitcoin Mining Decentralized Again first appeared on Bitcoin Magazine and is written by Juan Galt.

