Major Update: DEBRA MORRIS At Progyny Exercises Options, Realizing $0

A large exercise of company stock options by DEBRA MORRIS, Director at Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) was disclosed in a new SEC filing on May 28, as part of an insider exercise.

What Happened: In an insider options sale disclosed in a Form 4 filing on Wednesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, MORRIS, Director at Progyny, exercised stock options for 0 shares of PGNY. The transaction value amounted to $0.

Progyny shares are trading, exhibiting down of 0.0% and priced at $20.59 during Wednesday's morning. This values MORRIS's 0 shares at $0.

Discovering Progyny: A Closer Look

Progyny Inc is a benefits management company specializing in fertility, family building, and women's health benefits solutions. Its clients include employers across various industries. The fertility benefits solution consists of treatment services (Smart Cycles), access to the Progyny network of high-quality fertility specialists that perform the Smart Cycle treatments, and active management of the selective network of high-quality provider clinics.

Understanding the Numbers: Progyny's Finances

Revenue Growth: Progyny's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 16.53%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Key Profitability Indicators:

Gross Margin: The company issues a cost efficiency warning with a low gross margin of 23.39% , indicating potential difficulties in maintaining profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): With an EPS below industry norms, Progyny exhibits below-average bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.18.

Debt Management: Progyny's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.06.

Valuation Metrics:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Progyny's stock is currently priced at a premium level, as reflected in the higher-than-average P/E ratio of 36.12 .

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The P/S ratio of 1.57 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Progyny's stock in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): A high EV/EBITDA ratio of 20.02 reflects market recognition of Progyny's value, positioning it as more highly valued compared to industry peers.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Uncovering the Importance of Insider Activity

Insider transactions serve as a piece of the puzzle in investment decisions, rather than the entire picture.

When discussing legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

A new purchase by a company insider is a indication that they anticipate the stock will rise.

On the other hand, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

The Insider's Guide to Important Transaction Codes

When analyzing transactions, investors tend to focus on those in the open market, detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase,while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

