Major Indexes Rise Amid Cautious Optimism

The Dow reversed its midday losses, finishing modestly higher alongside the S&P 500 and Nasdaq, with all three indexes extending Friday's weekly win. U.S.-China trade talks remained in focus after kicking off in London today, giving the semiconductor sector a boost from hopeful investors, though details have yet to be released. Looking at the rest of this week, inflation data will take the stage on Wednesday and Thursday.

5 Things to Know Today

There were no earnings reports of note today.

Oil, Gold Extend Weekly Wins

Oil prices climbed today following their first weekly gain in three weeks. July-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 59 cents, or 0.9%, to settle at $65.17 per barrel.

Gold inched higher as well. August-dated gold futures added 0.3% to settled at $3,355.60 per ounce.

