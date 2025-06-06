Major Indexes Finish Winning Week on a High Note

Stocks rallied today after a stronger-than-expected jobs report reignited investor optimism. The Dow added 443 points, while the Nasdaq also enjoyed a triple-digit gain, and the S&P 500 closed above 6,000 for the first time since February. For the week, all three major benchmarks notched their third weekly gain in four.

This afternoon, President Trump announced that trade talks between the U.S. and China would occur next week in London. Meanwhile, despite the Trump-Musk feud, House Speaker Mike Johnson assured reporters today that "the tax bill is not in jeopardy."

Oil, Gold Post Weekly Rises

Oil prices climbed today, notching their first weekly gain in three weeks. July-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude added $1.19, or 1.8%, to settle at $66.53 a barrel.

Meanwhile, gold retreated for the second day after strong jobs data. August-dated gold futures fell 0.9% to $3,345.20 on the day, though still finishing the week with a gain.

