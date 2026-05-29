Maison Lanvin Appoints Barbara Werschine As CEO

(RTTNews) - Friday, Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (LANV) announced that its couture house in Paris, Maison Lanvin, has appointed Barbara Werschine as Chief Executive Officer.

Most recently, Werschine served as CEO of Eric Bompard, where she successfully modernized the brand and optimized its financial performance.

Upon appointment as the CEO, Werschine will be responsible for steering the brand's global strategy, accelerating its development, and strengthening Lanvin's positioning on the international stage.

LANV is trading at $1.61 on the New York Stock Exchange.

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