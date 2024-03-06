Maintaining the Client Relationship: Beyond Portfolio Construction

While portfolio construction is crucial for achieving client investment goals, it's merely one facet of a successful financial advisor-client relationship. A deeper understanding of the client's life circumstances and how their investment objectives fit into their overall financial picture is equally important for fostering trust and long-term engagement.

Time constraints often lead advisors to outsource portfolio construction, allowing them to dedicate more time to relationship building. Delegating this task can prove to be a win-win for both parties. The client gets professional investment management from an entity whose sole job it is to maintain their portfolio. And the advisor has more time to be there for their clients when they truly need them.

However, even with outsourcing, advisors must understand the client's portfolio construction and ongoing management comprehensively. Overreliance on outsourced services can lead to losing track of the intricate details of the investment process.

Ultimately, the client relies on the advisor to bridge the knowledge gap between their financial goals and the details of portfolio implementation. By remaining knowledgeable and engaged, advisors can effectively represent their client's best interests and build a robust and enduring partnership.

Finsum: Advisors outsourcing portfolio construction benefit from more time to build client relationships, but they still need to keep up with the details of the investment management of client accounts.

