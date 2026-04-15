Is Mainsail's $5.2 Million Trim of FTGC a Warning Sign -- or Just a Portfolio Tune-Up?

Key Points

Mainsail sold 200,238 shares of FTGC during Q1; the estimated transaction value was roughly $5.2 million (based on quarterly average pricing).

The quarter-end position value decreased by $3.4 million (which reflects both trading and price movement)

The transaction represented a 2.2% change relative to the fund’s 13F assets under management (AUM).

Post-trade stake: 226,711 shares valued at $6.5 million (as of the latest 13F filing).

The FTGC position now represents 2.7% of 13F AUM, placing it outside the fund’s top five holdings.

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What happened

According to its SEC filing dated April 15, 2026, Mainsail Financial Group, LLC reduced its position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) by selling 200,238 shares. The estimated value of the trade was approximately $5.2 million, based on the average closing price during the quarter. The reported quarter-end value of the FTGC holding decreased by $3.4 million, reflecting both share sales and price movement.

What else to know

This was a partial sale; the FTGC stake now represents 2.7% of 13F AUM.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSEMKT: SPY: $20.6 million (8.6% of AUM) NYSEMKT: JVAL: $19.1 million (8.0% of AUM) NASDAQ: FTSM: $18.7 million (7.8% of AUM) NASDAQ: RDVY: $11.9 million (5.0% of AUM) NYSEMKT: SCHG: $11.0 million (4.6% of AUM)

As of April 15, 2026, FTGC shares were trading at $28.61, up roughly 42% over the past year, beating the S&P 500 by about 12 percentage points.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM $2.5 billion Expense ratio 0.98% Dividend yield 15.31% 1-year total return 41.8%

ETF snapshot

Actively managed ETF pursuing a global tactical commodity strategy to deliver total return with a relatively stable risk profile.

Structured as an exchange-traded fund.

Targets institutional investors seeking diversified commodity exposure within a liquid, transparent vehicle.

What this transaction means for investors

At first glance, seeing a wealth manager unload more than $5 million worth of an ETF that's up over 40% in the past year might seem like cause for concern. But context matters here -- and this one looks more like routine portfolio housekeeping than a vote of no confidence.

Mainsail Financial Group is a diversified wealth manager, not a hedge fund making concentrated macro bets. Its top holdings span broad-market ETFs, large-cap growth equity ETFs, and fixed income -- a classic balanced approach. Trimming a commodity position after a strong run is exactly the kind of move you'd expect from a firm managing risk and rebalancing toward target weights. FTGC still represents nearly 3% of Mainsail's 13F portfolio after the sale, which isn't nothing.

What makes FTGC worth a closer look is its unusual combination of attributes: a 15.3% dividend yield and meaningful outperformance versus the S&P 500 over the past year. Commodity-focused ETFs like FTGC can serve as a diversifier and inflation hedge within a broader portfolio -- useful in environments where traditional stocks and bonds move in the same direction.

That said, commodity-focused funds aren't something most everyday investors need to be concerned about. If you hold a well-diversified portfolio -- one that spans stocks, bonds, and maybe some international exposure -- you likely already have some indirect commodity exposure baked in. Adding a dedicated commodity fund on top of that is a choice, not a necessity. And if you do want to explore one, it pays to understand exactly what you're buying. Commodity funds can be structured in very different ways, carry unique tax implications, and can be significantly more volatile than a broad index fund. Headline yield numbers like FTGC's 15.3% can look attractive, but it's worth digging into where that yield comes from before treating it as a straightforward income play. Do the research -- and make sure any position fits your risk tolerance and time horizon before jumping in.

For long-term investors, Mainsail's trim is a reminder that institutional rebalancing after a strong rally is commonplace. The more interesting story may be why FTGC has performed so well -- and whether that tailwind has more room to run.

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Andy Gould has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.