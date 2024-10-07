Mainnet Musings and Keeping Data Secure

On Our Radar

We are back from Mainnet 2024, a crypto-first conference focused on fostering an atmosphere of collaboration and solution-based thinking between legacy financial institutions and blockchain industry leaders. Several themes emerged, including the trajectory of enterprise blockchain adoption — not just in financial services but across multiple sectors and applications.

Paul Brody, Principal and Global Blockchain Leader at EY, joined Nasdaq TradeTalks from Mainnet to discuss blockchain technology as a misinformation solution. Brody explained that while blockchain has historically been used for preventing fraud in financial transactions, it can be leveraged as a tamper-proof tool to store data and identify the origins of news stories, assisting readers to more clearly identify fake news and misinformation.

This October, we also spotlight Cybersecurity Awareness Month, a significant annual event that has been promoting the importance of cybersecurity since 2004. Throughout the month, we will engage with top industry thought leaders, including seasoned cybersecurity practitioners, security experts, legal professionals and policymakers. Our discussions will explore a wide array of topics, from the latest cybersecurity threats and mitigation strategies to regulatory changes and innovations shaping the future of digital security.