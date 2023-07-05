MAIN Ex-Dividend Reminder - 7/6/23

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/6/23, Main Street Capital Corporation (Symbol: MAIN) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.23, payable on 7/14/23. As a percentage of MAIN's recent stock price of $40.26, this dividend works out to approximately 0.57%, so look for shares of Main Street Capital Corporation to trade 0.57% lower — all else being equal — when MAIN shares open for trading on 7/6/23.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from MAIN is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 6.86% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of MAIN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MAIN's low point in its 52 week range is $31.66 per share, with $45.67 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $40.24.

Main Street Capital Corporation is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Wednesday trading, Main Street Capital Corporation shares are currently off about 0.1% on the day.

