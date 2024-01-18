MAIA Soars 20% on Interim Results From Lung Cancer Study

Shares of MAIA Biotechnology MAIA rose 20.3% on Wednesday after management announced encouraging interim results from the phase II THIO-101 study evaluating its lead pipeline candidate THIO in patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

The study is enrolling patients with advanced NSCLC who either progressed or relapsed after a first-line treatment regimen containing another checkpoint inhibitor. As per the latest available data (as of Nov 13, 2023), 60 patients have been dosed with THIO at different dose levels of 60mg, 180mg or 360mg. Out of these patients, 42 have completed at least one post-baseline assessment.

Though MAIA did not report any numerical figures, it did mention that the disease control rate (DCR) observed in the study participants was ‘well sustained compared to previous scans.’

Last October, MAIA reported preliminary data from the THIO-101 study wherein patients treated with THIO achieved 100% DCR in the second-line setting and 88% in the third-line setting. With the latest results demonstrating a sustainable DCR when compared to previous scans, the updated results suggest that THIO has the potential to control the rate at which the cancer progresses effectively. Shares were likely up for this reason.

In the past year, MAIA’s stock has plunged 65.6% compared to the industry’s 12.5% fall.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The THIO-101 study is designed to evaluate THIO’s potential direct anticancer and immune system activation effects in NSCLC patients by administering THIO prior to Regeneron’s REGN anti-PD-1 therapy, Libtayo (cemiplimab). This allows immune system activation and sensitivity to the PD-1 inhibitor to take effect.

The FDA currently approves Regeneron’s Libtayo to treat three cancer indications — NSCLC, basal cell carcinoma (BCC) and cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (CSCC). During the nine months ended September 2023, Regeneron generated $625 million from Libtayo sales, which were up 53% year over year.

THIO is designed to target a type of protein called telomeres, which plays a fundamental role in the survival of cancer cells and their resistance to current therapies.

Per management, THIO is the only direct telomere targeting agent undergoing clinical development for treating cancer. The candidate has been granted orphan drug designation by the FDA for three cancer indications – hepatocellular carcinoma, small-cell lung cancer and glioblastoma.

MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. Price

MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. price | MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

MAIA currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks in the overall healthcare sector include CytomX Therapeutics CTMX and Novo Nordisk NVO, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

In the past 60 days, estimates for CytomX Therapeutics for 2023 have swung from a loss of 10 cents per share to earnings of 2 cents. During the same period, estimates for 2024 have narrowed from a loss of 22 cents to a loss of 6 cents. Shares of CytomX have lost 34.8% in the past year.

CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings beat estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing the estimates on one occasion. On average, the company witnessed an average surprise of 45.44%. In the last reported quarter, CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings beat estimates by 123.53%.

In the past 60 days, estimates for Novo Nordisk’s 2023 earnings per share have increased from $2.62 to $2.64. During the same period, the earnings estimates for 2024 have risen from $3.07 to $3.17. Shares of NVO have surged 51.7% in the past year.

Novo Nordisk’s earnings beat estimates in two of the last four quarters while meeting the mark on one occasion and missing the estimates on another. On average, the company witnessed an average surprise of 0.58%. In the last reported quarter, Novo Nordisk’s earnings beat estimates by 5.80%.

