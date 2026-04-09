MAIA Biotechnology Secures $33M To Power Phase 3 Trial

(RTTNews) - MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (MAIA) has strengthened its clinical ambitions with a recent $33 million capital raise, ensuring full funding for its pivotal Phase 3 trial of Ateganosine (THIO), a novel telomere-targeting anticancer therapy.

What the Funding Means

The infusion of capital provides MAIA with the financial runway to complete its THIO-104 Phase 3 study in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The trial is designed to test whether Ateganosine, followed by checkpoint inhibitor therapy, can extend survival in patients who have exhausted standard treatment options.

How the Drug Works

Ateganosine targets telomeres, the protective ends of chromosomes that cancer cells depend on to keep dividing. By damaging telomeres and triggering DNA stress, the therapy selectively kills cancer cells while also activating the immune system. Earlier studies showed rapid and durable tumor regression, offering hope for patients with limited treatment options. Inside the THIO-104 Trial

MAIA's pivotal THIO-104 Phase 3 trial is a global, multicentre, open-label study evaluating Ateganosine administered in sequence with a checkpoint inhibitor (CPI) in third-line NSCLC patients who are resistant to checkpoint inhibitors alone and chemotherapy. The trial directly compares Ateganosine plus CPI against standard chemotherapy in a 1:1 randomization of up to 300 patients. The primary endpoint is overall survival, with safety and tolerability also assessed. Chemotherapy remains the standard treatment for third-line NSCLC, making this trial a critical test for Ateganosine's potential to redefine care in this setting.

Why It Matters Lung cancer remains one of the leading causes of cancer deaths worldwide. For patients who progress after chemotherapy and immunotherapy, treatment options are scarce. Ateganosine could become the first-in-class telomere-targeting therapy, offering both survival benefit and improved quality of life.

CEO's Perspective

"We are pleased that this financing provides the resources needed to complete our pivotal Phase 3 trial of THIO," said Vlad Vitoc, M.D., Chairman and CEO of MAIA Biotechnology. "Our mission is to bring a first-in-class telomere-targeting therapy to patients with lung cancer who have few remaining options."

MAIA has traded between $1.23 and $3.19 over the past year. The stock closed Wednesday's trading at $1.24, up 3.33%. During overnight trading the stock is at $1.20, down 3.23%.

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