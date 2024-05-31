Magnum Mining Shareholders Approve All Resolutions

Magnum Mining and Exploration Limited (AU:MGU) has released an update.

Magnum Mining & Exploration Limited announced that all resolutions presented at their Annual General Meeting on May 31, 2024, have been approved by shareholders. The detailed voting outcomes, indicating strong support, are available in the provided proxy summary. This marks a successful alignment between the company’s management and its investors.

