Magnum Mining Reports Cash Outflow in Q3 2024

October 21, 2024 — 10:40 pm EDT

Magnum Mining and Exploration Limited (AU:MGU) has released an update.

Magnum Mining and Exploration Limited reported a significant cash outflow in the third quarter of 2024, with operating activities consuming $572,940. The company showed no notable cash inflows from investing or financing activities, leading to a decrease in cash reserves from $1,003,480 at the beginning of the period. Investors watching Magnum’s cash flow trends may find the lack of revenue generation and cash consumption noteworthy as they assess its financial health.

