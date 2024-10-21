News & Insights

Magnum Mining Advances Magnetite Project and Expands in Malaysia

October 21, 2024 — 10:40 pm EDT

Magnum Mining and Exploration Limited (AU:MGU) has released an update.

Magnum Mining & Exploration Limited has made significant strides with its Buena Vista Magnetite Project in Nevada, successfully completing a bulk processing trial that confirmed the production of a premium-grade magnetite concentrate. The company has also entered into a joint venture agreement to expand its operations in Malaysia, focusing on biochar, iron ore, and green pig iron. These developments highlight Magnum’s commitment to enhancing its mineral processing capabilities and expanding its market reach.

