Magnite price target raised to $20 from $17 at Needham

Needham raised the firm’s price target on Magnite (MGNI) to $20 from $17 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The analyst is citing five valuation upside growth drivers for the company in 2025, including live sports, Netflix (NFLX), audio ads, international expansion and cost cutting, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on MGNI:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.