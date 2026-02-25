Magnite, Inc. Bottom Line Rises In Q4

(RTTNews) - Magnite, Inc. (MGNI) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $123.1 million, or $0.80 per share. This compares with $36.4 million, or $0.24 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Magnite, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $52.93 million or $0.34 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.9% to $205.4 million from $194.0 million last year.

Magnite, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

