Magnetite Mines Issues New Equity Securities

Magnetite Mines Limited (AU:MGT) has released an update.
Magnetite Mines Limited has announced the issuance of new unquoted equity securities, including 2,716,978 STI Performance Rights set to vest in 2025 and 2,970,842 unlisted LTI Options with a future exercise date. These developments are part of the company’s ongoing efforts to incentivize employees and align with long-term strategic goals, potentially impacting future stock performance.
