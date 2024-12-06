News & Insights

Stocks

Magnetite Mines Issues New Equity Securities

December 06, 2024 — 12:57 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Magnetite Mines Limited (AU:MGT) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Magnetite Mines Limited has announced the issuance of new unquoted equity securities, including 2,716,978 STI Performance Rights set to vest in 2025 and 2,970,842 unlisted LTI Options with a future exercise date. These developments are part of the company’s ongoing efforts to incentivize employees and align with long-term strategic goals, potentially impacting future stock performance.

For further insights into AU:MGT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.