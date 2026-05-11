Magnera Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

Magnera (NYSE:MAGN) said its fiscal second-quarter results were broadly in line with expectations after adjusting for the impact of severe winter storms in North America, as the specialty materials company pointed to steady free cash flow generation, debt reduction and ongoing cost-management initiatives.

Chief Executive Officer Curt Begle said adjusted EBITDA was $90 million for the quarter, while Chief Financial Officer Jim Till said sales totaled $796 million. Till said the company generated $73 million of free cash flow during the quarter and $128 million of adjusted free cash flow over the last 12 months.

Magnera also repaid $36 million of debt during the quarter, bringing debt repurchases for the first half of fiscal 2026 to $63 million. Till said the company ended the quarter with about $600 million of available liquidity.

“After adjusting for the impacts of the winter storms in North America, we delivered performance that was in line with our expectations,” Till said. He added that adjusted EBITDA was “essentially flat” as gains from internal initiatives were offset by external headwinds.

Winter Storms Disrupted North American Operations

Begle said back-to-back winter storms, Fern and Hernando, disrupted operations across North America, including temporary shutdowns at 13 manufacturing sites during Fern and seven plants during Hernando. He said there was no significant damage to plants and shipping resumed after the storms.

Management said the storms affected production, shipping days and conversion costs. During the question-and-answer portion of the call, Begle said the company had previously estimated a $4 million to $6 million EBITDA impact from the shutdowns, and the actual impact was about $5 million for the quarter.

Begle said Magnera expects to recover most of the weather-related setbacks during the second half of fiscal 2026. He also said the company was still fulfilling some orders affected by the February storms as it moved into the fiscal third quarter.

“Our teams did an excellent job responding to the storms by working together to prioritize the safety of our employees and assets,” Begle said.

Raw Material and Supply Chain Costs Rise

Magnera executives also highlighted pressure from geopolitical conflict, including the war in the Middle East and conflict involving Iran, which Begle said had direct effects on raw material and supply chain costs. He said rising costs for resin, pulp, energy, fuel, container shipping and transportation were affecting the business.

Begle said raw materials, fuel, container shipping and delivery-related costs, including resin, pulp and energy expenses, represent about 70% of Magnera’s cost of goods sold. He said the company’s regional sourcing and manufacturing strategy has helped mitigate some disruptions.

To address cost volatility, Begle said Magnera is working with customers to move some pricing mechanisms from quarterly to monthly adjustments. He said the company’s existing pass-through mechanisms are generally effective in normal market conditions, but the current environment has required more frequent adjustments.

“In this case, it’s abnormal times,” Begle said. “Contracts are meant to be established for kind of normal environment times.”

Begle said customers have generally been supportive after initial discussions, and he said the company has also pursued surcharges to address costs outside raw materials, including freight, logistics and energy.

Segment Results Show Mixed Regional Trends

In the Americas segment, Till said Magnera achieved volume growth in adult and infrastructure categories, though winter storms weighed on reported volumes and affected conversion costs and product mix. Americas adjusted EBITDA declined by $6 million from the prior year.

Till said reported revenues in the Americas reflected contractual pass-through of lower raw material costs during the quarter, which pressured pricing but did not materially affect underlying profitability. He said the company expects constrained capacity areas affected by the storms to recover in the second half of fiscal 2026.

In the Rest of World division, revenue declined year over year. Till said strength in the European wipes business was more than offset by broad market softness in Europe and lower raw material cost pass-throughs. Adjusted EBIT for the division increased 19% to $32 million, which Till attributed to disciplined cost management, synergy realization, operational efficiency and portfolio optimization.

Begle said the Americas showed signs of resilience, while industrial activity remained subdued amid tariffs, geopolitical uncertainty and policy ambiguity. He said Europe continued to face cautious business sentiment and tempered demand. Rest of World volumes were down 4% year over year.

Globally, Begle said Magnera saw mid-single-digit volume increases in infrastructure product lines, driven by seasonality and focus on consumer solutions. He also said adult personal care categories, especially incontinence and feminine hygiene, posted solid growth supported by demographic trends, higher adoption and demand for premium features.

Guidance Maintained Despite Volatility

Till said Magnera’s target range remains unchanged after incorporating March inflation. During the call, Wells Fargo analyst Gabe Hajde referenced guidance of $380 million to $410 million of EBITDA and $90 million to $110 million of free cash flow, and management discussed the unchanged outlook in that context.

Till said the company expects some headwinds in the fiscal third quarter, followed by recovery in the fourth quarter. He said the pressure is especially relevant for cash flow because of working capital effects from inflation, though management is seeking offsets by working with customers, vendors and inventory levels.

“We are operating in an environment of potentially unprecedented volatility, both in terms of the magnitude and timing of raw material inflation,” Till said.

Magnera said its capital allocation priorities remain focused on deleveraging. In response to a question from Barclays analyst Edward Brucker, Till said the company’s previously stated target of roughly $100 million of debt paydown for the year, based on its guided free cash flow range, has not changed.

Investments and Sustainability Goals Highlighted

Begle said Magnera is continuing to invest in projects intended to improve efficiency and sustainability. He cited projects at the company’s Gernsbach and Lydney facilities aimed at reducing energy consumption, including a Lydney project to reduce electricity and water use through modern vacuum blowers.

He also said Magnera’s Dombühl team recently commissioned a new film asset intended to modernize its offering for elastic backsheets in hygiene, generate new volume and improve energy, raw material and plant efficiency.

Begle highlighted sustainability targets from the company’s latest corporate sustainability report, including goals to reduce Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 42% and Scope 3 emissions by 25% by 2035. He said Magnera is also targeting a 10% reduction in water consumption and zero waste to landfill at 75% of its sites, or 34 locations, by 2035.

“As we look ahead, there is uncertainty, but we remain steadfast in our commitment to delivering improved value for our stakeholders,” Begle said.

About Magnera (NYSE:MAGN)

Magnera's purpose is to better the world with new possibilities made real. By continuously co-creating and innovating with our partners, we develop original material solutions that make a brighter future possible. With a breadth of technologies and a passion for what we create, Magnera's solutions propel our customers' goals forward and solve end-users' problems, every day.

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