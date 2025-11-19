Magnera Corporation Q4 Loss Declines

(RTTNews) - Magnera Corporation (MAGN) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that Dropped from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled -$40 million. This compares with -$179 million last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 51.4% to $839 million from $554 million last year.

Magnera Corporation earnings at glance (GAAP):

-Earnings: -$40 Mln. vs. -$179 Mln. last year. -Revenue: $839 Mln vs. $554 Mln last year.

