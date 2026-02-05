Magnera Corporation Q1 Loss Decreases

(RTTNews) - Magnera Corporation (MAGN) announced Loss for first quarter of -$34 million

The company's bottom line totaled -$34 million, or -$0.95 per share. This compares with -$60 million, or -$1.69 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 12.8% to $792 million from $702 million last year.

Magnera Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$34 Mln. vs. -$60 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.95 vs. -$1.69 last year. -Revenue: $792 Mln vs. $702 Mln last year.

