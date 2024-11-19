Magna secured first award for DHD Duo system

Magna (MGA) has secured its first award for a Dedicated Hybrid Drive, DHD, Duo system with a leading Chinese OEM. This recognition underscores Magna’s commitment to innovation and sustainability, as well as the company’s flexible approach to supplying power to wheels. Magna’s DHD Duo system delivers a longitudinal front drive solution featuring an advanced dual e-motor and multi-speed design. The high-powered 800V system ensures an exceptionally smooth and comfortable experience across all driving conditions, positioning Magna at the forefront of hybrid technology innovation.

