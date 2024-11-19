Magna secured first award for DHD Duo system

Magna (MGA) has secured its first award for a Dedicated Hybrid Drive, DHD, Duo system with a leading Chinese OEM. This recognition underscores Magna’s commitment to innovation and sustainability, as well as the company’s flexible approach to supplying power to wheels. Magna’s DHD Duo system delivers a longitudinal front drive solution featuring an advanced dual e-motor and multi-speed design. The high-powered 800V system ensures an exceptionally smooth and comfortable experience across all driving conditions, positioning Magna at the forefront of hybrid technology innovation.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on MGA:
- Magna International Launches Share Buyback Program
- Magna announces new 10% Normal Course Issuer Bid
- Magna price target lowered to $41 from $42 at RBC Capital
- Magna price target raised to $52 from $50 at Scotiabank
- Magna price target raised to $46 from $44 at Wells Fargo
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.