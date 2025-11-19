Markets

Magna Opens New Wuhu Facility To Meet Rising Electric Drive System Demand

November 19, 2025 — 12:35 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Magna International Inc. (MGA), a Canadian mobility technology company, on Wednesday announced that it is expanding its footprint in China with a new facility in the Jiujiang Economic Development Zone in Wuhu to meet rising demand for electric drive systems.

The move of the new Wuhu operation strengthens the company's position as a global powertrain technology provider.

The site will initially supply Chery and is positioned to support additional automakers over time.

The facility will produce the company's eDrive systems, designed to deliver smooth, high-performance electric propulsion through a scalable architecture suitable for a broad range of battery-electric vehicles.

The newly leased site covers more than 160,000 square feet and is expected to create about 200 jobs once full production is reached.

According to the company, these technologies help automakers meet stringent emissions standards while improving efficiency and driving dynamics.

Magna closed the regular trading session on November 18 at $47.65, down $0.15 or 0.31%. Later, in overnight trading, the share price declined to $47.56, gaining $0.09 or 0.19%, as of 10:25 PM EST.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MGA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.