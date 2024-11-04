Magic Software’s Upcoming Financial Results Announcement

Magic (MGIC) has released an update.

Magic Software Enterprises is set to announce their third-quarter financial results on November 18, 2024. Investors and stakeholders are keen to analyze the company’s performance as it continues to provide innovative IT consulting services and software solutions globally. A conference call will be held to discuss the results, offering insights into Magic’s strategic progress and market impact.

For further insights into MGIC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.