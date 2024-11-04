News & Insights

Magic Software’s Upcoming Financial Results Announcement

November 04, 2024 — 09:27 am EST

Magic (MGIC) has released an update.

Magic Software Enterprises is set to announce their third-quarter financial results on November 18, 2024. Investors and stakeholders are keen to analyze the company’s performance as it continues to provide innovative IT consulting services and software solutions globally. A conference call will be held to discuss the results, offering insights into Magic’s strategic progress and market impact.

