MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES Earnings Preview: Recent $MGIC Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES ($MGIC) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $139,842,000 and earnings of $0.25 per share.
MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 27 institutional investors add shares of MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES stock to their portfolio, and 30 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 548,635 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $6,484,865
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 164,723 shares (+1534.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,981,617
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. removed 140,591 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,691,309
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP added 115,685 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,391,690
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 78,312 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $925,647
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 76,692 shares (-64.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $922,604
- NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 31,126 shares (-42.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $374,445
