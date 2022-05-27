Magic Johnson Enters the NFT World With Top Shot

Retired Los Angeles Lakers alum Magic Johnson is working with NBA Top Shot to release a brand new collection of NFTs that will feature some of the most iconic moments in his career. NBA Top Shot is a recently launched non-fungible token marketplace, and stands to gain the user base it requires through this new NFT drop. The new collection is set to drop on June 7, and is said to focus on five of the greatest moments from Magic Johnson's time with the Lakers.

Top Shot and Magic Johnson

Johnson made history in his career with the Lakers, winning five NBA championships and three MVP awards, earning him a spot in the NBA Hall of Fame. Many consider Johnson to have revolutionized the game of basketball. Top Shot's efforts to celebrate Johnson's career with NFTs is certainly a big thing for NBA fans and NFT enthusiasts alike. With so many retired legends like Johnson spawning highly valuable sports memorabilia, this metaverse venture could create a new era of digital collectibles that could dwarf the value of physical sports memorabilia. If Top Shot is able to draw enough NBA fans to their marketplace with exclusive drops like this, Top Shot is sure to break away from the competition.

The future of sports NFTs

This partnership between Johnson and Top Shot could mean big things for Top Shot's brand one way or another. The success of the marketplace could end up relying on the success of Johnson's NFT drop. The success of Johnson's NFTs could have larger effects on other famous retired athletes. The metaverse could become a desirable space for retired stars to connect with fans in new ways, reinvigorating their personal brands. Other retired athletes may be tempted to jump on the bandwagon of NFTs to celebrate their careers in new ways.

The bottom line

Johnson and Top Shot's NFT collaboration could mean big things for the future of NBA fandom, both in terms of the Top Shot marketplace and in the way that fans interact with their favorite all-stars. With a handful of Magic Johnson's greatest moments becoming NFTs as soon as June 7, the popularity of this series of tokens could have wide-reaching effects on the sports section of the metaverse. With Top Shot, Johnson is looking to make history once again.

