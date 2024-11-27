News & Insights

Maggie Beer Holdings Secures Strong Shareholder Support

Maggie Beer Holdings Ltd. (AU:MBH) has released an update.

Maggie Beer Holdings Ltd. announced that all resolutions were carried at its 2024 Annual General Meeting, indicating strong shareholder support. Key resolutions included the adoption of the remuneration report and the re-election of Maggie Beer as a director. The results reflect confidence in the company’s management and strategic direction, capturing the interest of investors in the stock market.

