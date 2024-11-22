Magellan Financial Group Issues New Equity Under Incentive Plan

Magellan Financial Group Ltd (AU:MFG) has released an update.

Magellan Financial Group Ltd has announced the issuance of 430,674 unquoted equity securities under their Long Term Incentive Plan, aimed at rewarding and retaining employees. This move reflects the company’s commitment to incentivizing performance and aligning employee interests with shareholder value.

