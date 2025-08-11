MAG Silver Q2 Net Income Rises

(RTTNews) - MAG Silver Corp. reported that its second quarter net income increased to $33.4 million from $21.6 million, prior year. Earnings per share was $0.32 compared to $0.21. Operating income increased to $33.7 million from $21.4 million.

MAG Silver Corp. is a growth-oriented Canadian mining and exploration company focused on advancing high-grade, district scale precious metals projects in the Americas. MAG's shares are listed on both the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada and the NYSE American, LLC in the United States of America.

