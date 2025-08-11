Markets
MAG

MAG Silver Q2 Net Income Rises

August 11, 2025 — 07:44 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - MAG Silver Corp. reported that its second quarter net income increased to $33.4 million from $21.6 million, prior year. Earnings per share was $0.32 compared to $0.21. Operating income increased to $33.7 million from $21.4 million.

MAG Silver Corp. is a growth-oriented Canadian mining and exploration company focused on advancing high-grade, district scale precious metals projects in the Americas. MAG's shares are listed on both the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada and the NYSE American, LLC in the United States of America.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MAG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.