MAG Silver Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for MAG

In trading on Friday, shares of MAG Silver Corp (Symbol: MAG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $18.87, changing hands as low as $18.57 per share. MAG Silver Corp shares are currently trading off about 4.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MAG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MAG's low point in its 52 week range is $14.15 per share, with $24.43 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.61.

