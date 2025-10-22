The Mag 7 Stock Charts: Which are Hot?

Earnings season is rolling on and the Magnificent 7 stocks, minus NVIDIA which reported earnings a few weeks ago, are in the spotlight.

Some are calling the Mag 7 stocks “defensive plays.” But are they?

None are classic value stocks with low price-to-earnings (P/E) or price-to-sales (P/S) ratios. But all of them are trillion-dollar companies in diverse industries that have become a staple of modern life.

Two Mag 7 Companies Are Earnings All-Stars

Two of the six have great earnings surprise track records and are earnings all-stars with just 1 miss in the last 5 years. It’s not easy, even for a Mag 7 stock, to beat nearly every quarter for 5 years.

If it’s not the pandemic, it’s the emergence of new technologies like the AI Revolution, that can trip up even the best companies.

Who has the best chart among the Mag 7 stocks soon to report earnings? It’s a close call in October 2025.

The Best Charts of the Mag 7 Stocks

1. Tesla, Inc. ( TSLA )

Tesla will be the first to report earnings on Oct 22, 2025. However, it has the worst earnings surprise track record out of the Mag 7. Tesla has only beat 2 out of the last 4 quarters, but it is coming off a beat last quarter.

Shares of Tesla have rebounded this year and are up 17.6% year-to-date. It’s not cheap. Tesla is trading with a forward P/E of 270 with a P/S ratio of 15. A P/S ratio over 10 is considered expensive.

Earnings are expected to fall 32.6% this year. It would be the third year in a row Tesla’s earnings have declined.

Is the Street pricing in a turnaround in Tesla in 2026?

2. Microsoft Corp. ( MSFT )

Microsoft is an earnings all-star. It has only missed one time in the last 5 years, and it was in 2022. That’s impressive.

Microsoft is expected to grow earnings by 12.9% this fiscal year and another 16.1% next year. However, it’s P/S ratio is still stretched, at 13.5.

Shares of Microsoft are up 23.5% year-to-date.



Is Microsoft the top chart out of the Mag 7 stocks?

3. Alphabet Inc. ( GOOGL )

Alphabet has missed on earnings 4 times in the last 5 years, in 2022 and the first quarter of 2023.

Shares of Alphabet are hitting new all-time highs again heading into this earnings report. Earnings are expected to jump 23.6% in 2025. Alphabet is still attractively priced with a forward P/E of 25.

Alphabet shares are up 35.5% year-to-date.

Forget Microsoft, is Alphabet the true winner among these stocks?

4. Meta Platforms, Inc. ( META )

Meta Platforms has missed just 3 times in the last 5 years, all of the misses in 2022. It has beat on earnings 11 quarters in a row.

Shares of Meta Platforms are up 21.7% year-to-date. It is expected to grow earnings this year by 18%. But it’s not cheap. Meta Platforms has a P/S ratio of 10.1. A P/S over 10 means a company is expensive.

Is Meta Platforms the Mag 7 stock that few are talking about in 2025?

5. Apple Inc. ( AAPL )

Apple has a great earnings surprise record. It has only missed one time in the last 5 years, and it was in 2023.

Apple shares have broken out to another new all-time high as the earnings date approaches. Earnings are expected to be up 9% in 2025 and another 6.7% in 2026.

It’s not cheap. Apple has a forward P/E of 32.

Could Apple have the best chart of the Mag 7 stocks?

What else should you know about the Mag 7 Stocks?

Amazon is the worst performer of all the Mag 7 stocks this year. Shares are down 2.4% year-to-date.

But it’s also the cheapest on a P/S ratio basis. Amazon’s P/S ratio is just 3.4. While that’s not a value P/S ratio under 1.0, it’s still the cheapest of the Mag 7 stocks.

Make sure you tune into the video to have all your questions about the Mag 7 stocks answered.

[In full disclosure, Tracey owns shares of MSFT, GOOGL, AMZN in her own personal portfolio.]





