Maestria Loads Up Shift4 Stock With 144,000 Shares Bought

Key Points

Bought 143,763 shares of Shift4 Payments; estimated trade size $10.16 million based on quarterly average pricing.

Quarter-end position value increased by $3.68 million, reflecting both trading activity and stock price movement.

Transaction represented 2.98% of the fund’s 13F-reported assets under management (AUM).

Post-trade stake: 516,186 shares valued at $32.50 million.

Position now accounts for 9.52% of fund AUM, placing it within the fund's top five holdings.

On February 11, 2026, Maestria Partners LLC disclosed in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing that it made a substantial investment in Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR).

What happened

According to a recent SEC filing dated February 11, 2026, Maestria Partners LLC increased its holding in Shift4 Payments by 143,763 shares during the fourth quarter. The estimated value of the additional shares purchased is approximately $10.16 million, based on the average closing price for the quarter. The quarter-end position value rose by $3.68 million, a figure that reflects both share purchases and stock price movement.

What else to know

Buy activity lifted the stake to 9.5% of the fund’s 13F reportable AUM

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE:BN: $36.95 million (10.8% of AUM) NYSE:APO: $33.15 million (9.7% of AUM) NYSE:FOUR: $32.50 million (9.5% of AUM) NASDAQ:AMZN: $32.35 million (9.5% of AUM) NYSE:TSM: $25.83 million (7.6% of AUM)

As of February 10, 2026, shares were priced at $59.81, down 51.1% over the past year and underperforming the S&P 500 by 65.57 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $3.88 billion Net income (TTM) $170.20 million Price (as of market close February 10, 2026) $59.81 One-year price change (51.1%)

Company snapshot

Provides integrated payment processing, point-of-sale systems, eCommerce solutions, and business intelligence tools for merchants across multiple channels.

Targets merchants in stadiums, entertainment venues, and eCommerce, serving a variety of business types.

Operates at scale within the payments technology sector, leveraging an integrated platform to deliver end-to-end payment and business management solutions.

Shift4 Payments’ strategy centers on providing seamless, secure, and omni-channel payment experiences for a diverse client base, enabling merchants to streamline operations and improve customer engagement. Its competitive advantage lies in its proprietary technology stack, broad integration capabilities, and focus on high-growth verticals.

What this transaction means for investors

Maestria Partners LLC significantly increased its position in Shift4 at a notable time in the company’s history, as founder Jared Isaacman recently departed the company to take over as the NASA Administrator.

Also, the fund seems to have made a contrarian move into the stock, as it has lost just over half of its value over the last year.

However, it stands out from most fintech stocks as it specializes in providing fintech services for the hospitality industry. This gives it a competitive advantage over a company such as PayPal, which is one of many providers of more generalized fintech services.

Moreover, the stock has fallen at a time when its revenue of nearly $3.0 billion rose by 22% compared to the same period in 2024. Indeed, a significant income tax benefit led to a decline in net income. Still, operating income was up 39% over the same timeframe, and the company performed better than the profit picture might indicate.

Admittedly, buying a company at such a time carries risk. Nonetheless, amid its financial performance, Maestria could be making a wise decision by investing in the stock now.

The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Brookfield, Brookfield Corporation, PayPal, Shift4 Payments, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2027 $42.50 calls on PayPal and short March 2026 $65 calls on PayPal.

