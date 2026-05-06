Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Posts Wider Loss In Q1

(RTTNews) - Wednesday, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MDGL) announced its first-quarter financial results, reporting a net loss of $94.4 million, or $3.25 a share, compared to $73.2 million, or $2.61 a share, in the previous year.

Total operating expenses increased to $404.1 million from $216.6 million in the prior year.

Revenues amounted to $311.3 million compared to $137.3 million last year.

In the pre-market hours, MDGL is trading at $513.28, up 2.15 percent on the Nasdaq.

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