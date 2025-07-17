Madrigal (MDGL) Moves 10.9% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Madrigal (MDGL) shares rallied 10.9% in the last trading session to close at $344.97. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 11.3% gain over the past four weeks.

The sudden soaring of the stock price was observed after Madrigal received a Notice of Allowance for a new U.S. patent protecting the FDA-approved weight-based dosing regimen of Rezdiffra, its sole marketed drug for noncirrhotic metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH). The patent, valid through 2044 and to be listed in the FDA’s Orange Book, is expected to bolster market exclusivity by blocking generics. Rezdiffra, the first approved therapy for MASH, has seen strong early demand, with over 17,000 patients on treatment as of March 2025.

This biopharmaceutical company is expected to post quarterly loss of $3.64 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +48.7%. Revenues are expected to be $160.13 million, up 993.8% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Madrigal, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on MDGL going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Madrigal belongs to the Zacks Medical - Drugs industry. Another stock from the same industry, Corcept Therapeutics (CORT), closed the last trading session 2% higher at $72.85. Over the past month, CORT has returned -0.6%.

Corcept's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.23. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -28.1%. Corcept currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

